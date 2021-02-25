 Skip to main content
Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 106,000 vaccinations
Vaccine Clinic

Maria Peguero from Atlantic County Health Department gives Maureen Vassi of Collongwood COVID-19 vaccine shot at Atlantic Cape Community College Gymnasium in Mays Landing, NJ. Tuesday Jan 5, 2021. Atlantic County's vaccine clinic begins Jan. 5 at Atlantic Cape Community College for individuals who qualify under the state's vaccination plan, currently in phase 1A Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

According to state records, 106,350 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Wednesday afternoon.

Around the state, 1,790,701 doses of the vaccine have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 1,206,244 first doses and 584,186 second doses.

In Atlantic County 55,796 doses have been administered; 26,109 have been administered in Cape May and 24,445 have been administered in Cumberland County, according to state records.

