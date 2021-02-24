 Skip to main content
Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 102,000 vaccinations
Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 102,000 vaccinations

This Sept. 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a clinician preparing to administer investigational Janssen COVID-19 vaccine. Johnson & Johnson's long-awaited COVID-19 vaccine appears to protect against symptomatic illness with just one shot – not as strong as some two-shot rivals but still potentially helpful for a world in dire need of more doses. Johnson & Johnson said Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 that in the U.S. and seven other countries, the first single-shot vaccine appears 66% effective overall at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19. It was more protective against severe symptoms, 85%. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

According to state records, 100,694 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Tuesday afternoon.

Around the state, 1,713,580 doses of the vaccine have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 1,183,627 first doses and 557,458 second doses.

In Atlantic County 53,840 doses have been administered; 25,090 have been administered in Cape May and 23,083 have been administered in Cumberland County, according to state records.

