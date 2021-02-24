Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 102,000 vaccinations

According to state records, 100,694 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Tuesday afternoon.

Around the state, 1,713,580 doses of the vaccine have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 1,183,627 first doses and 557,458 second doses.

In Atlantic County 53,840 doses have been administered; 25,090 have been administered in Cape May and 23,083 have been administered in Cumberland County, according to state records.

