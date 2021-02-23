Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 100,000 vaccinations

According to state records, 100,694 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Monday afternoon.

Around the state, 1,695,853 doses of the vaccine have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 1,159,965 first doses and 535,883 second doses.

In Atlantic County 52,947 doses have been administered; 24,720 have been administered in Cape May and 23,027 have been administered in Cumberland County, according to state records.

​Contact Ahmad Austin: 609-272-7404 AAustin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressAustin

