Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland approaching 27,000 COVID-19 vaccinations

According to state records, 26,862 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Wednesday.

Around the state, 475,704 doses of the vaccine have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 415,656 first doses and 59,819 second doses.

In Atlantic County 13,472 doses have been administered; 6,429 have been administered in Cape May and 6,961 have been administered in Cumberland County, according to state records.

