Atlantic Cape Community College
Atlantic Cape Community College

Atlantic Cape student center.jpg

The student center at Atlantic Cape Community College in Mays Landing.

The school with campuses in Mays Landing, Atlantic City and Cape May Court House had previously announced that all students and employees on campus need to be fully vaccinated or submit to weekly COVID-19 testing by the start of the spring semester. The school is providing on-site testing on all three campuses.

If a student did not wish to get vaccinated or be tested weekly, Public Relations Manager Claire Sylvester said the school is suggesting that they enroll in online and/or remote classes only.

The school is not requiring a booster shot at this time. Faculty, employees and students are considered “fully vaccinated” for COVID-19 two weeks or more after they have received the second dose in a two-dose series or two weeks or more after receiving a single-dose vaccine.

However, the school announced Monday that the start of the spring semester is being moved to Jan. 24 instead of Jan. 18. Public Relations Manager Claire Sylvester said pushing the start of classes back a week is directly related to the rise of omicron cases and the school’s requirements for testing and vaccination.

Sylvester also said that the later start to the semester will not impact the end date as classes are still scheduled to end on May 14 in Mays Landing and Atlantic City. Classes will end April 30 in Cape May County.

