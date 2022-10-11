Atlantic Cape Community college staff garner marketing honors

The Atlantic Cape Community College Executive Director of Marketing and College Relation Laura Batchelor, of Mays Landing, was named this year’s District 1 Communicator of the Year by the National Council for Marketing and Public Relations.

The honor recognizes a marketing professional from a two-year college who has demonstrated leadership and success in the field of marketing and communication. Batchelor will go on to represent District 1 in the national awards.

In addition, Atlantic Cape’s Marketing and College Relations Department took home 12 awards at the District 1 conference held in Syracuse, New York.