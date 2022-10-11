 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Atlantic Cape Community college staff garner marketing honors

The Atlantic Cape Community College Executive Director of Marketing and College Relation Laura Batchelor, of Mays Landing, was named this year’s District 1 Communicator of the Year by the National Council for Marketing and Public Relations.

The honor recognizes a marketing professional from a two-year college who has demonstrated leadership and success in the field of marketing and communication. Batchelor will go on to represent District 1 in the national awards.

In addition, Atlantic Cape’s Marketing and College Relations Department took home 12 awards at the District 1 conference held in Syracuse, New York.

