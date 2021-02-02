Atlantic, Cape and Cumberland counties reach 46,000 vaccinations

According to state records, 46,147 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Tuesday morning.

Around the state, 796,075 doses of the vaccine have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 664,548 first doses and 126,833 second doses.

In Atlantic County 23,193 doses have been administered; 11,391 have been administered in Cape May and 11,563 have been administered in Cumberland County, according to state records.

