Atlantic, Cape and Cumberland counties reach 40,000 vaccinations

According to state records, 40,751 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Friday morning.

Around the state, 680,563 doses of the vaccine have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 577,175 first doses and 100,686 second doses.

In Atlantic County 20,208 doses have been administered; 9,958 have been administered in Cape May and 10,585 have been administered in Cumberland County, according to state records.

