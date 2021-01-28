Atlantic, Cape and Cumberland counties nearing 40,000 vaccinations

According to state records, 39,601 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Thursday morning.

Around the state, 664,563 doses of the vaccine have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 566,950 first doses and 95,256 second doses.

In Atlantic County 19,706 doses have been administered; 9,642 have been administered in Cape May and 10,253 have been administered in Cumberland County, according to state records.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.