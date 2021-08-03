 Skip to main content
Athing Mu, track and field
Athing Mu, of United States, reacts after winning the final of the women's 800-meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Athing Mu, 19, of Trenton. Won the gold medal in the 800 meters...Parents emigrated from Sudan before she was born...Chose not to compete for her high school but instead runs for the Trenton Track Club, where she met her current coach Al Jennings when she was 5, and started running track around age 6...Fan of the TV show Grey’s Anatomy...Plays the tenor saxophone...Is an honors student and participates on student council...Enjoys DIY projects like room décor and enjoys photography....Creates YouTube videos, member of her school's volunteer club...Wants to own a farm when she gets older.

Source: TeamUSA.org

