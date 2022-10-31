AT&T outage temporarily shuts down early voting in Atlantic County

All seven early voting sites around Atlantic County lost internet and the ability to function for about two hours Monday, said Board of Elections Chair Lynn Caterson.

The outage occurred from about 12:30 p.m. to about 2:30 p.m.

"Voters were issued provisional ballots," she said of the paper ballots usually used when a voter is either not found on the rolls or has been issued a mail-in ballot.

Provisional ballots are only counted once the voter has been investigated and found to be an eligible voter, or it is determined that the voter did not also return a mail-in ballot.

"The DAG (Deputy Attorney General's office) gave us permission to use those," Caterson said of the provisional ballots. "Some voters are leaving because they don't want to use a provisional."

In Cape May County, County Clerk Rita Rothberg said early voting there was not affected by the outage.

Internet capability is important for early voting because the poll books are electronic and send information on who votes back to a central location, so no one can vote in more than one early-voting site, Caterson said.

Each of the machines is hooked up to a network to pull up any ballot countywide for use by any county voter.

As of early Monday, 10,217 mail-in ballots had been received by the Atlantic County Board of Elections, Caterson said, and 1,226 people had voted early.

Early in person voting started Saturday.