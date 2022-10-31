 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

AT&T outage temporarily shuts down early voting in Atlantic County

  • 0
Dave Larado, of Linwood, votes early in Northfield

Dave Larado, of Linwood, signs in with a new electronic poll book at the Northfield early voting location in Atlantic County’s Shoreview Building on Oct. 23, 2021.

 Michelle Brunetti Post

Two weeks before voting in the US midterms gets fully underway, many across the country have already cast their ballots with early voting available in some form in 35 states. But there remains some level of skepticism around the process after Donald Trump’s debunked claims of large levels of fraud in early voting in the 2020 presidential elections, leading to ramped up security at many polling stations this time around.

All seven early voting sites around Atlantic County lost internet and the ability to function for about two hours Monday, said Board of Elections Chair Lynn Caterson.

The outage occurred from about 12:30 p.m. to about 2:30 p.m.

"Voters were issued provisional ballots," she said of the paper ballots usually used when a voter is either not found on the rolls or has been issued a mail-in ballot.

Provisional ballots are only counted once the voter has been investigated and found to be an eligible voter, or it is determined that the voter did not also return a mail-in ballot.

"The DAG (Deputy Attorney General's office) gave us permission to use those," Caterson said of the provisional ballots. "Some voters are leaving because they don't want to use a provisional."

In Cape May County, County Clerk Rita Rothberg said early voting there was not affected by the outage.

People are also reading…

Internet capability is important for early voting because the poll books are electronic and send information on who votes back to a central location, so no one can vote in more than one early-voting site, Caterson said.

Each of the machines is hooked up to a network to pull up any ballot countywide for use by any county voter.

As of early Monday, 10,217 mail-in ballots had been received by the Atlantic County Board of Elections, Caterson said, and 1,226 people had voted early.

Early in person voting started Saturday.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-841-2895

mpost@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News