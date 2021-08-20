 Skip to main content
At least minor coastal flood stage will be around
According to ClimateCentral, high tide coastal flooding has doubled in frequency between 2000 and 2020 and may triple by 2050. Meteorologist Joe Martucci breaks down the five factors that go into coastal flooding which, contrary to popular belief, does not include rain.

Move your cars if you live in a flood-prone area, be prepared for road closures and don't drive through the salty flood waters during the weekend. 

One to two feet of storm surge, water above normally dry ground, will be likely with Henri over the weekend. In conjunction with the full sturgeon moon on Sunday, and the higher astronomical tides that come with that, coastal flooding will be likely at the shore during the Saturday night and Sunday night high tides. 

Storm Surge

The forecasted storm surge for Henri, as of Friday afternoon. One to two feet or surge along the Jersey Shore is minor, but enough to bring some coastal flooding over the weekend. 

At this time, expect widespread minor to locally moderate flood stage for a few hours around the evening high tides. 

Despite Henri churning up the waters and the full moon, coastal flooding could be worse. Fortunately, the duration of onshore winds will be 12 to 24 hours, not enough time to push much water ashore. In fact, winds will be offshore for most of Sunday, despite the storm being closest to the region. 

Coastal flooding ingredients

