Asian American leaders see 'a pivotal moment' for political participation amid rising hate

WASHINGTON — Andy Kim remembers the warnings from political professionals when he first considered running for Congress in South Jersey: There was no way an Asian American could win.
"They just told me flat out, 'No. No chance,'" Kim, a Democrat, recalled this month. "And that really hurt, because the district I represent is where I went to kindergarten, where my oldest son is going to kindergarten right now. It's our home. And to tell me that people in my own home are going to see me as 'the other' and not see that I'm a neighbor? ... I'm glad I proved them wrong. Twice."
Kim, whose district in Burlington and Ocean Counties is 79% white, won in 2018 and again last year. He's now one of four Korean Americans in Congress, part of a growing contingent of Asian American and Pacific Islanders in public office and leading activist groups.
Now, as anti-Asian hate incidents spike, some AAPI politicians and analysts predict they will spark even greater involvement from America's fastest growing demographic group.
"This will be a pivotal moment in Asian American political participation for decades to come, where you're seeing a community getting politically activated in a way they never have been before," said Karthick Ramakrishnan, founder of the research group AAPI Data.
Asian American officials note their communities have long taken an interest in politics, particularly in Philadelphia, which has two Asian Americans on City Council and long-standing civic groups such as Asian Americans United and VietLead.
But politicians, analysts, and activists said that presence is growing and reaching new areas, thanks to population growth and a rising generation of Asian Americans — often adult children of immigrants, like Kim. Several also pointed to the influence of the country's wider reckoning with systemic racism and inequality.
The AAPI vote grew by about 46% in the 2020 presidential election compared to 2016, according to preliminary estimates from the Democratic firm TargetSmart, one of the largest increases ever among any racial demographic. Among all other groups it was 12%. Some 158 AAPI candidates ran for state legislatures in 2020, the most ever, according to AAPI Data.
After last month's mass shootings in Atlanta that killed eight, including six women of Asian descent, Kim announced plans for a political committee to recruit and support Asian American candidates. The Asian Pacific Islander Political Alliance formed last year, billing itself as Pennsylvania's first statewide AAPI political group, is backing candidates for state legislature. Philadelphia attorney Neil Makhija is now leading the Indian American Impact Fund (IMPACT), a national group that supports Indian American Democrats.
And Vanita Gupta, born and raised in the Philadelphia region, was confirmed this week as the first woman of color to hold the No. 3 position in the Department of Justice. Her Senate confirmation came a day before lawmakers advanced a bipartisan bill to combat hate crimes targeting Asian Americans.
"We've come an enormously long way where you had multiple Asian American candidates running for president. I would never have conceived of that growing up," said U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna (D., Calif.), who grew up in Bucks County.
Khanna, 44, recalled how significant it felt in 2000 when Norman Minetta became the first Asian American cabinet member. Now, the vice president, Kamala Harris, is the daughter of Indian and Jamaican immigrants, and Andrew Yang is a leading contender for mayor of New York.
Kris Kolluri was one of only a handful of Asian American staffers on Capitol Hill in the 1990s. He went on to become New Jersey's transportation secretary. Kolluri, who came to New Jersey from India when he was 15, said his path is typical for many immigrant families: Parents focus first on economic security and their children's education. Those children use that foundation for wider civic involvement as adults.
"My own parents were more focused on making sure they got their roots," he said. "Now it's about focusing on what it means to be a full participant in our democratic system."
Pearl Kim, a Delaware County Republican who ran for Congress in 2018, tries to help others get started in politics as a board member of Korean Americans for Political Action.
"A lot of folks in general just have such little exposure to our political system," Kim said.
The AAPI population grew by 81% nationally from 2000 to 2019 according to the Pew Research Center. The population in Pennsylvania roughly doubled, and New Jersey, already with one of the country's largest AAPI communities, saw one the biggest increases.
The designation encompasses a sprawling, diverse set of backgrounds that span from Indian and Bangladeshi Americans, to Korean and Japanese Americans, Filipinos, Samoans, and many others.
"We're a very, very diverse community," said Philadelphia City Councilmember Helen Gym, a Democrat. "There's no common language amongst us, we are just as impacted by colorism, immigration status, language status, class status as any other group in the U.S. and sometimes even more so."
Even with recent growth, the communities are still relatively small.
Asian Americans cast about 4.1 million votes in the 2020 presidential election, up from 2.8 million in 2016, according to TargetSmart estimates. That was about 2.6% of the nationwide vote.
In Pennsylvania, the AAPI vote total grew by about 20%, to about 61,000 presidential votes, roughly 1% of the electorate. That was one of the country's smallest percentage increases, though. New Jersey's AAPI votes grew by 46%, and they were 4% of the electorate.
Makhija said that with major elections decided by slim margins, AAPI voters can still have a big impact. In Georgia, where the presidential race was decided by about 12,000 votes, Asian Americans cast more than 134,000 ballots, an 85% jump from 2016, according to TargetSmart.
The group leans heavily Democratic, but Ramakrishnan said AAPI voters are a "classic persuadable constituency."
"Because most Asian American citizens are naturalized, they don't have strong party affiliation, because they didn't grow up in a Democratic household or a Republican household," he said.
The group's small share of the overall vote presents challenges.
Most Asian American elected officials, especially in Congress, "do not live in Asian-majority districts, and that's a contrast from when you look at Black members of Congress and Latino members of Congress," Ramakrishnan said. "Where Asian American electeds have been able to make headway is by making an appeal to broad constituencies."
Activists say the communities are still underrepresented in elected office, and often overlooked politically. Pennsylvania's legislature has just two Asian American members, Makhija said, or 0.8% in a state that is 4% Asian American.
API PA, the statewide group, is focused on changing that.
"We really see the state level as just this massive priority," said Mohan Seshadri, the group's co-executive director.
A former adviser to Gov. Tom Wolf, Seshadri said he saw firsthand the importance of being at the table for key decisions. He pointed to data showing that 78% of Pennsylvania's Asian Americans speak a language other than English at home, and the importance of recognizing that challenge when delivering information about voting or COVID-19.
AAPI politicians and analysts stressed that while political participation is growing, it's not new. Neither is racism or discrimination.
"Feeling targeted has always been part of the history of Asian Americans in America," said Republican City Councilmember David Oh.
That history includes bans on Chinese immigrants in the 1800s and, in 1917, the creation of the "Asiatic barred zone" restricting immigration from the Middle East to Southeast Asia. Japanese Americans were interned during World War II, and Asians weren't allowed to naturalize until the 1950s. Asian immigration was severely limited until 1965.
Ending that restriction allowed Asians to arrive in significant numbers, become citizens, and set the stage for the current political surge. But racism has continued.
South Asian communities absorbed hatred after the Sept. 11 attacks. Now, COVID-19 has brought a spike in physical and verbal attacks on Asian Americans — which many tie to the racist rhetoric of former President Donald Trump.
"The Republican Party has done a terrible job courting the Asian American community and racial minorities in general," said Pearl Kim, the onetime GOP candidate. "A lot of small business owners would identify with the Republican platform but we have to get our message out."
While anti-Asian racism has a long history, she said, "Trump's rhetoric and hate-filled discourse contributed to this environment."
Andy Kim worries that geopolitical competition between the U.S. and China could unleash more xenophobia. He recalled his mother, a nurse, once being told by a patient to "go home where you're from," another reminder of how even some neighbors see his family as outsiders.
"That weighs on you and makes you not feel like you can participate in government and in the political system," Kim said.
Years later, however, as a national security aide in the Obama administration, he brought her to the Oval Office to meet the president.
"I just want to make that more of the norm that people can experience here, rather than the constant erosion of our feeling of belonging here," he said.
Stephen Kulp was walking on a Center City street this summer, adjusting his face mask to ensure it covered his nose and mouth, when he was attacked for existing.
"Chinese virus, go back to where you came from!" the man shouted, his voice full of hate.
Near busy Broad and Locust Streets, the stranger then broke away from his group of friends, following Kulp.
"He was throwing extremely racist slurs at me," Kulp said. "It's hard to even recount because it was so intense and aggressive."
The man's friends eventually pulled him away, cutting off the attack. Kulp ducked into the lobby of an apartment building to collect himself.
It was the second time since last March, when the coronavirus pandemic began, that the 32-year-old had been verbally assaulted while walking by himself in Philadelphia.
The coronavirus "is something that is fueling an anger, fueling a bias, fueling a prejudice that they might already have," Kulp said. "But I'm sure it has created a whole new population of folks with prejudice and bias toward Asian Americans, Asians in general."
Across the country, the anger has escalated to violence, spurred by both the pandemic and racist views. On Tuesday evening, shootings at three Asian-owned spas in the Atlanta area left eight dead, including six women of Asian descent. Police have identified some of the victims: Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33; Xiaojie Tan, 49; Daoyou Feng, 44; and Paul Andre Michels, 54.
Authorities have been criticized for denying that race was a motive in the killings and saying the victims were targeted only for their gender even though Asian women have long been hypersexualized.
"Even though the news is saying they don't know if it's 'hate-related,' there's no doubt there's a connection to the Asian community," said Alix Webb, executive director of Asian Americans United, a Philadelphia-based advocacy group. "We can't imagine this isn't in part a result of what has appeared over the last four years around white supremacy and race-based targeting by the [former] president of the United States."
Philadelphia Councilmember Helen Gym called the shootings "the latest escalation in the nation's history of systemic racism and violence against Asian immigrants, fostered by a culture of white supremacy and misogyny that has long devalued the lives of immigrants, Black women, and women of color."
On Wednesday night, Gym spoke at a vigil for the victims of the Atlanta shootings that was attended by more than 100 people.
In recent months, there have been brutal attacks captured on video in which Asian Americans are beaten, stabbed, or shoved in public, sometimes fatally. Such attacks have claimed the lives of Vicha Ratanapakdee, 84, in San Francisco, and Pak Ho, 75, in Oakland.
In Philadelphia, reports to the city of anti-Asian American hate tripled between 2019 and 2020. People in its Asian communities are shaken and traumatized, constantly on edge, worried they or a loved one could be the next person assaulted or killed while walking on the street or riding the subway or doing their job. Some of the city's 120,000 Asian residents, particularly those of East and Southeast Asian descent, say they are avoiding taking public transportation, walking alone, or going out at night.
"I think the fear of bias existed at the beginning of the pandemic," said John Chin, executive director of the Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation, "but these recent episodes have really struck a nerve because watching the videos, they're so violent."
As others begin to feel hopeful, excited about increasing vaccinations and loosening restrictions, some in the region's Asian American communities say they worry about what it will be like for them to return to restaurants, bars, and other public spaces, to be surrounded by even more people who may harbor hatred and feel emboldened to act on it.
"Just like many Americans, we look forward to the opening-up," said Qunbin Xiong, principal of the Main Line Chinese Culture Center. "But for the Asian American community, the opening-up has become a factor of anxiety, because we don't know what's waiting for us."
Over the last year, nearly 3,800 anti-Asian hate incidents have been reported nationwide, 97 of them in Pennsylvania and 59 in New Jersey, according to research from Stop AAPI Hate, which launched in March 2020 "in response to the alarming escalation in xenophobia and bigotry resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic." In the first two months of 2021 alone, the organization logged 503 incidents nationwide.
Nearly 70% of the national reports were verbal harassment or name-calling, according to Stop AAPI Hate, and many of the assaults are brazen, with 35% happening at a business and 25% occurring on a public street or sidewalk. Of the people who reported being attacked, nearly 70% were women.
In 2020, Philadelphia received 28 reports of acts of hate against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, a city spokesperson said, compared with eight reported acts in 2019. In the first months of 2021, the city said it has received two reports.
But these numbers tell only part of the story. Stop AAPI Hate says reports represent "only a fraction of the number of hate incidents that actually occur," and even Kulp, who chairs the Philadelphia LGBTQ Bar Association, did not know bias incidents were reportable when he was harassed.
It is harder to quantify the pervasive anxiety, fear, and trauma that are triggered by the constant barrage of images of Asian violence and by the sounds of hateful rhetoric, which has intensified since former President Donald Trump used racist terms to describe the pandemic.
Statistics also don't account for the United States' history of state-sanctioned anti-Asian discrimination, such as the 1882 Chinese Exclusion Act, which barred Chinese immigrants for decades, and the internment of more than 100,000 Japanese Americans during World War II.
Resurfaced trauma
As he reads reports of increased anti-Asian racism from his Berwyn home, A. Hirotoshi Nishikawa, 82, remembers what it was like to be forced into an internment camp as a child. He recalls being a 5- or 6-year-old in the Poston, Ariz., camp's un-air-conditioned barracks, with no running water, on a 115-degree day as he itched all over from chicken pox.
He remembers the metal badges children back home in California wore that identified them as Chinese, not Japanese, "so that people, mainly whites, wouldn't hassle them," Nishikawa said. Ironically, he added, it was when he left the camps, where there were few white people, that he realized the extent of the public's antipathy toward Asian Americans.
"The incarceration experience was somewhat unique," he said, noting he believes today there are more "reasonable," antiracist people in government and in society at large. "As we are seeing now in terms of anti-Asian activities, hostilities, people take it on themselves to do bad things, just because they have a mind-set."
Rob Buscher, the president of the Philadelphia chapter of the Japanese American Citizens League, said this year has been re-traumatizing for Japanese Americans, some of whom still remember being forced to go to mass incarceration camps because the government viewed them as threats to national security during World War II. Others have heard their relatives tell these stories.
"For this community of Japanese Americans, people who have had this experience, they never get over their childhood trauma," he said. "A moment like this is resurfacing all of that."
The surge of high-profile violence has exacerbated anxiety about the coronavirus, some Asian Americans say, and worsened their sense of isolation.
Even before the pandemic, Asian Americans faced barriers to mental-health services as they felt pressure to live up to the "model minority" myth, the stereotype that they can beat racism by studying and working harder than other racial groups, said Esther Castillo, the project manager of Chinese Immigrant Families Wellness Initiative under the Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation.
"There essentially is no space for people to talk about these kinds of experiences," Castillo said. "When you have trauma, you have to address it. So you have to talk about it, you have to express it. And now people just bottle up all these feelings."
When Castillo, a sociologist, recently reached out to people in Philadelphia's Asian communities, she found many were struggling alone. The phone calls "devastated" her, she said, so much so that she had to stop for her own mental health. Some people told her they found themselves increasingly paranoid, with one couple sleeping during the day after teenagers rang their doorbell at night.
She can empathize with the fear. Last spring, Castillo said she and her husband were walking their dog in South Philadelphia when a man yelled to them, "Oh, you should take off your mask, because you guys brought the virus here!"
'Unseen in public spaces'
The rise in racism and violence has also worsened long-standing anxiety among Asian Americans about being viewed as a "perpetual foreigner," who is scapegoated for everything from wars to disease.
Many Asian Americans now "want to be unseen in public spaces," Buscher said.
Xiong not only stopped taking the train from Delaware County to his job at Penn Medicine, but he also avoids passersby on walks from his car to the office.
"I try not to make eye contact with people," he said. "I literally do not want to expose my Asian face to them."
Seeing the news reports about increased violence, "it really chips away at your feeling of safety," said Djung Tran, a Bucks County lawyer who is on the board of the Asian Pacific American Bar Association of Pennsylvania. "If you encounter this on a regular basis, you're constantly on alert."
Asian Americans across the region say they don't see this anxiety going away anytime soon. Some say they worry about what will happen when society turns its attention to other issues and stops paying attention.
"It is never going to end," Xiong said. "I predicted a year ago when Trump started doing this. He's the seed of the hatred. Unfortunately you cannot just cut the plant. ... The soil is there."
In the face of this, however, Castillo said she has been heartened to see the organizing efforts of the Asian American communities' younger generations.
After the Black Lives Matter movement last summer, they "realized the importance of doing antiracist work within our attempt to show ourselves in the most authentic way, in a way that deviates from the stereotypical model-minority myth, that we are suffering that we are hurting, and we have been hurting," she said. "It's just that we never showed ourselves."