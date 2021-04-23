Asian American leaders see 'a pivotal moment' for political participation amid rising hate

'Unseen in public spaces'

The rise in racism and violence has also worsened long-standing anxiety among Asian Americans about being viewed as a "perpetual foreigner," who is scapegoated for everything from wars to disease.

Many Asian Americans now "want to be unseen in public spaces," Buscher said.

Xiong not only stopped taking the train from Delaware County to his job at Penn Medicine, but he also avoids passersby on walks from his car to the office.

"I try not to make eye contact with people," he said. "I literally do not want to expose my Asian face to them."

Seeing the news reports about increased violence, "it really chips away at your feeling of safety," said Djung Tran, a Bucks County lawyer who is on the board of the Asian Pacific American Bar Association of Pennsylvania. "If you encounter this on a regular basis, you're constantly on alert."

Asian Americans across the region say they don't see this anxiety going away anytime soon. Some say they worry about what will happen when society turns its attention to other issues and stops paying attention.