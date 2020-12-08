 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Asembo Augo, Oakcrest
0 comments

Asembo Augo, Oakcrest

Middle vs Oakcrest soccer

Oakcrest's Asembo Augo #17, middle attempts a shot against Middle Township during the first half of boys soccer game at Middle Township High School soccer field Tuesday Oct 8, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

The senior scored 21 goals and added six assists in just 13 games to lead the Falcons to a 10-2-1 record. Last season, Augo played midfielder and excelled in his new role this season. He finishes his career with 37 goals and 13 assists.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News