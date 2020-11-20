As Pickleball popularity peaks, players seek more court space

In the summer, hundreds show up at the Ocean City courts. Several people mentioned their frustration with seeing the near-empty tennis courts nearby, eyeing them up like a would be conqueror in search of new territory.

Dan Kelchner, Ocean City’s director of Community Services, could not be contacted for this story, but officials in other communities said it is a balancing act to provide space for different activities with finite resources.

Norris in Middle Township said activities gain and lose popularity. Municipal officials have to look at the long term. Basketball, football, baseball, soccer and more have their place in Middle Township, where there are also Frisbee golf courses run by the municipality and the county.

Ocean City has its own golf course, multiple playgrounds and a shuffleboard club with courts at Fifth Street that’s been active since 1941.

At the moment, however, pickleball is king.

The rules are similar to ping-pong, King said. It can be played one-on-one, but is more often a doubles game. The Ocean City players liked that partners and opponents switch off often.

“Win or lose, you play two games,” King said.