As Pickleball popularity peaks, players seek more court space

OCEAN CITY – The familiar “pick, pock” of plastic balls stuck by rigid paddles wafts through the chain link fence at 18th Street and Haven Avenue, where the city has restriped half of the tennis courts to create a dozen for pickleball.
It’s a sunny weekday morning in November, in the middle of a pandemic, and the place is hopping. Most courts are full with doubles enjoying their games, combining exercise and social bonding.
“I’m addicted to the sport,” said Rich Fluri, who said he used to be an avid tennis player. “I’ve given up tennis. I’ve more-or-less given up golf.”
Pickleball was invented back in 1965, but in the past five years its popularity has exploded along the Jersey coast, with towns scrambling to provide enough space for players.
“I believe it is the fastest growing sport in the country right now,” said Middle Township Committeeman Jim Norris, whose department includes recreation. Five years ago, while he was still working in the recreation department, there was a single court taped out at the township complex in Goshen. Now there are courts inside at Goshen and in the Martin Luther King Center in Whitesboro, along with outdoor courts in Whitesboro and at the new park in Rio Grande, set to open in the coming weeks.
Players say Avalon was the first town to put in courts.
“We had a lot of people asking for it,” said Avalon Mayor Martin Pagliughi.
Next came Ocean City, according to resident Don King, who’s described as a pickleball ambassador. Soon, Margate, Stone Harbor, Ventnor and more had their own courts, pushed by snowbirds and other pickleball enthusiasts.
“It’s all along the shore,” he said.
King, 74, described the game as perfect for a more active generation of seniors, as Baby Boomers look for fun ways to stay active. The game is lower impact than tennis, he said, and played on a smaller court.
“It’s competitive, but it’s not intense,” he said. “I still hurt when I’m done, though.
The game includes enough action and competition to keep things interesting, but the competition remains overwhelmingly friendly, and with a smaller court and slower-moving ball than tennis, the game is inviting to retired players, Fluri said.
It reminds him of playing when he was a child, Fluri said.
“I joke with my wife that I’m going to the playground for recess,” he said.
At the Ocean City court, several players described the game as addictive, with a single common complaint: There are not enough courts. If things seem crowded in November, imagine July.
In the summer, hundreds show up at the Ocean City courts. Several people mentioned their frustration with seeing the near-empty tennis courts nearby, eyeing them up like a would be conqueror in search of new territory.
Dan Kelchner, Ocean City’s director of Community Services, could not be contacted for this story, but officials in other communities said it is a balancing act to provide space for different activities with finite resources.
Norris in Middle Township said activities gain and lose popularity. Municipal officials have to look at the long term. Basketball, football, baseball, soccer and more have their place in Middle Township, where there are also Frisbee golf courses run by the municipality and the county.
Ocean City has its own golf course, multiple playgrounds and a shuffleboard club with courts at Fifth Street that’s been active since 1941.
At the moment, however, pickleball is king.
The rules are similar to ping-pong, King said. It can be played one-on-one, but is more often a doubles game. The Ocean City players liked that partners and opponents switch off often.
“Win or lose, you play two games,” King said.
The first to reach 11 is the winner, but it must be by at least two points.
The game is played with a rigid plastic ball, often described as similar to a whiffle ball, but with evenly spaced holes along the surface of the ball. The paddles – which are emphatically not called rackets – are rigid. According to USA Pickleball, it began as a makeshift game on Bainbridge Island in Washington by Joel Pritchard, a congressman, and businessman Bill Bell. Some reports say it was named for a cocker spaniel.
The idea was that the whole family would be able to play.
A decade later, the sport was featured in The National Observer.
King said resident Don Hepner started pickleball in Ocean City.
Most of the rules are similar to ping-pong or tennis. Close to the net is an area known as “the kitchen,” which is out of bounds. According to King, that prevents slams over the net.
It was the sound of the volleys that first drew King’s attention to the game.
“I was down in Florida and I kept hearing this noise,” he said. He approached the court to watch a game and was immediately drawn in. “Everybody was very friendly.”
King, and other players, stressed that while many of the avid players are retired, the courts see players of all ages, with children and grandchildren playing along. He sees players in their early teens to their 80s.
“It’s very enjoyable. People love it,” he said. “I’ve got to keep my mouth shut. There are too many players already.”
