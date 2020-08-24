The Storm Prediction Center, a government agency in Norman, Oklahoma, has deemed conditions safe enough tor remove the severe thunderstorm watch for Atlantic and Ocean counties on north in the state.
However, Cumberland and Cape May counties do remain in the watch until 11 p.m. A 65 mph wind gust was reported in Fortescue with an evening storm.
This is a strong little cell moving through Cumberland. Roadway flooding and damage winds are possible!— Joe Martucci (@ACPressMartucci) August 25, 2020
Downe - 650PM
Port Norris - 655PM pic.twitter.com/2UsNo04sng
