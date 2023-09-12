... it'll actually be nice after Wednesday.

Thursday to Saturday will feature a sunny to partly sunny sky. Dew points will be in the dry 50s, due to the northerly component of the wind between the high pressure to our west and Hurricane Lee to our east.

Morning temperatures will start in the 55- to 60-degree range for Galloway Township and inland towns. The shore will start in the 60s.

From there, we'll rise up to the mid- to upper 70s everywhere.

We'll get warm Sunday as a ridge of high pressure moves through, popping into the low to mid-80s across the region.