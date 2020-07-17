Stephen Harlan’s “Alone Together” exhibit will take place Friday through Sunday at Ocean Galleries, 9618 Third Ave., Stone Harbor. Harlan will meet with guests and sign purchased artwork at receptions from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 17 and Saturday, July 18 and from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The exhibition is free and open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with all artwork in the collection available for acquisition. For more information, go to OceanGalleries.com.

— Jacklyn McQuarrie

Contact: 609-272-7415

jmcquarrie@pressofac.com

