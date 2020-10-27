Arts & Entertainment

Back in the day, along with golf, the club was the hub of social activity for members and guests. The same holds true today, according to Burro, who said people enjoy the championship golf course and the ambiance of the Tap and Grille Room for Sunday breakfast, Surf and Turf on Wednesdays or Wine Lovers Thursdays.

Ever wonder where the term “birdie” in golf originated? Back in 1903, Abner Smith’s second shot land on the green, inches from the cup for an easy putt and a one-under score of 3 on a par 4 hole.

Someone shouted, “That was a bird of a shot.”

The word “bird” meant outstanding which later became birdie, a word in every golfer’s vocabulary. A memorial rock with a plaque sits on the spot, the 12th hole of the old course now the chipping green, where this historic event happened.

The bell in the club’s logo comes with a story as well. The bell routinely tolled for the last trolley that came down Shore Road since the trolley line crossed over the bay and meadows, and often was delayed because of high tides. That same bell is on display at the entrance of the club. And the trolley fare back in the day — seven cents.

“There has definitely been a resurgence with the popularity of golf during the pandemic resulting in increased membership,” Burro said. “People enjoy this place. The golf, the dining facilities or just walking onto the property.”