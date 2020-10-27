Arts & Entertainment

The Atlantic City Country Club has a storied past, dating back more than a century, and has garnered more than its fair share of awards, accolades and firsts. Now, the club can add a gold in the Best of Press for Arts and Entertainment for 2020.
The golf club opened in the late 1890s, the vision of a group of Atlantic County businessmen, a private, members-only club. Owned by the Fraser family for years, the property was purchased in the 1990s by an Atlantic City casino for the exclusive use of its high rollers.
In 2014, the Ottinger Golf Group bought the country club, according to Nick Burro who has been with Ottinger since 2006 and for the past few years at the Atlantic City Country Club as general manager.
When the Ottinger Golf Group changed the course from private to public, the focus was to enhance the property with creativity while preserving the club’s illustrious history.
“Fortunately,” Burro said, “rather than knock it down, they decided to do a major facelift and keep the history, especially the iconic locker rooms.”
Improvements included a back patio and an open-air sky deck with panoramic views of the golf course and Atlantic City skyline.
The patio and sky deck provide outdoor dining in elegant surroundings especially this year during the pandemic, Burro noted, adding it’s a magnificent site for a wedding or reception.
Back in the day, along with golf, the club was the hub of social activity for members and guests. The same holds true today, according to Burro, who said people enjoy the championship golf course and the ambiance of the Tap and Grille Room for Sunday breakfast, Surf and Turf on Wednesdays or Wine Lovers Thursdays.
Ever wonder where the term “birdie” in golf originated? Back in 1903, Abner Smith’s second shot land on the green, inches from the cup for an easy putt and a one-under score of 3 on a par 4 hole.
Someone shouted, “That was a bird of a shot.”
The word “bird” meant outstanding which later became birdie, a word in every golfer’s vocabulary. A memorial rock with a plaque sits on the spot, the 12th hole of the old course now the chipping green, where this historic event happened.
The bell in the club’s logo comes with a story as well. The bell routinely tolled for the last trolley that came down Shore Road since the trolley line crossed over the bay and meadows, and often was delayed because of high tides. That same bell is on display at the entrance of the club. And the trolley fare back in the day — seven cents.
“There has definitely been a resurgence with the popularity of golf during the pandemic resulting in increased membership,” Burro said. “People enjoy this place. The golf, the dining facilities or just walking onto the property.”
