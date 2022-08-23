Artist Sydney Mount brings flair to sea creature mural in Atlantic City

One in a series of articles looking at local artists who are contributors to Atlantic City's 48 Blocks mural project.

ATLANTIC CITY — At the corner of Dover and Ventnor avenues, the "Tie Dye Tides" mural by local artist Sydney Mount adds a splash of youthful energy to the Chelsea neighborhood.

Located on the side of AC Convenience Store, the aquatic-themed mural was created by Mount, of Ventnor, in year two of the Atlantic City Arts Foundation 48 Blocks mural program in 2018. Mount said the mural was inspired by memories she has of the city's water tower as a girl.

"When I was younger, both of my parents worked at the Taj Mahal on opposite shifts and there was a water tower that had fish on it that I would pass back and forth," said Mount, now 26, about the early 2000's Atlantic City water tower's marine art. "I remembered the water tower because I thought it was cool, so I took my own style and did something based on that."

The "Tie Dye Tides" mural painted with acrylic paint on a brick wall features Mount's twist on aquatic life with unusual gray sea creatures (some with several eyes and sharp snouts) of all different shapes and sizes swimming in a blue and green hued, tie dyed sea of waves.

Mount said the mural took two weeks to paint as she worked on it while working as a barista for Hayday Coffee here. She now works as a full-time cultivator in the cannabis industry. The 48 Blocks mural program was her first major work as an artist, as well as her first mural. She said she has since done other works for the Atlantic City Arts Foundation.

Mount was interested in art at a young age and said she likes to draw or paint anything bright and colorful on traditional canvas. She is inspired by wood, the ocean and other aspects of nature, as well as American traditional styled tattoos for which she draws her own flash pieces.

Mount even got a degree in metal working, metalsmithing and art history at Arcadia University in Glenside, Pennsylvania, although she went to school for psychology before switching to her art major. Since there were no metal work studios in Atlantic City, Mount could not work in her desired field, although she does hope to fund her own metal work studio one day.

Mount likes to paint on traditional and non-traditional, nature-based canvases like planter boxes and the wooden Adirondack chair she painted for the AC Arts Foundation.

"It's important to support local artists because we say things like 'this is our community, support our community,' but then have no one in the community participating," said Mount.

Mount said social media has helped local artists find consistent, sustainable work in the area, while also connecting with other artists and residents interested in art around their neighborhood. She emphasized how important community support for local artists is.

"You don't have to buy things to support local artists," said Mount. "Sharing work, giving them projects and giving recognition is important."