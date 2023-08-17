Aug 17, 2023 13 hrs ago 0 1 of 5 A plane passes a Coast Guard boat over the ocean during the airshow. MATTHEW STRABUK PHOTOS, STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Planes fly in formation Wednesday during the Atlantic City Airshow. Onlookers attempt to see the planes through the hazy sun during the airshow. Members of the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team land on the Atlantic City beach. Photographers attempt to get good shots of the planes through the haze on the Atlantic City beach during the airshow. Related to this story Most Popular Murphy signs $100 million boardwalk bill in Atlantic City Gov. Phil Murphy signed the bipartisan $100 million Boardwalk Preservation Fund Act into law Tuesday at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic … LIVE UPDATES: Thunderbirds thrill crowds as closing act at Atlantic City airshow Follow along for LIVE coverage of the Atlantic City Airshow. Check back for updates. Plans for former Wheaton glass factory moving forward after years of delays Cotton Mill Associates, based in Weehawken, is proposing a 115-unit apartment building on the 4.5-acres site of the former Wheaton glass facto… Burlington County man dies in boating accident in Galloway Township GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A Burlington County man died shortly after midnight Saturday when the boat he was in struck a mile marker, State Police said. Atlantic City Airshow guide: Where to watch and more The Atlantic City Airshow will fill the skies above Atlantic County on Aug. 16. The best local coverage, unlimited Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer. LEARN MORE