Related to this story
Most Popular
Panelists at a major casino industry conference in Atlantic City say the construction of three new casinos in New York could cost New Jersey 2…
VINELAND — It was a homecoming like few others in South Jersey
The Ocean City High School girls basketball team needs a new coach.
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Authorities are on alert for an unsanctioned "pop-up" party being planned for an undisclosed beach in the Wildwoods, th…
A grand jury on Monday indicted two Atlantic County corrections officers in the death of a man after he was lodged in the Atlantic County jail…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE