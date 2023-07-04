Jul 4, 2023 46 min ago 0 1 of 2 Lake Lenape Dam's functions are still within an acceptable safety factor, but the age of the current structures requires their replacement. VERNON OGRODNEK, STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Related to this story Most Popular Atlantic City Rescue Mission buys Ram's Head Inn GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Atlantic City Rescue Mission has purchased the Ram’s Head Inn and several surrounding lots and intends to establish a … Atlantic City waterpark targets new opening date of July 7 after delays Friday ATLANTIC CITY — A much-anticipated grand opening of Showboat’s waterpark turned to disappointment and confusion Friday, as the park lacked nee… Atlantic City waterpark opening delayed, July 7 new target date, owners says ATLANTIC CITY — A much-anticipated grand opening of Showboat's waterpark turned to disappointment and confusion Friday, as the park lacked nee… Flooding rains threaten for part of Sunday; 4th of July trending drier in NJ Those with asthma or respiratory issued should heed officials' warnings on how to stay safe as another round of smoke from the Canadian wildfi… Eagles' Jason Kelce to guest bartend at Sea Isle bar Wednesday in autism fundraiser Jason Kelce will be behind the bar again in Sea Isle City on Wednesday. The best local coverage, unlimited Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer. LEARN MORE