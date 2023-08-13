Marisol Ortiz, from Allentown, Pennsylvania, and sister-in-law Carmen Ortiz, from Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, enjoy the third annual Festival Playero on the Spicer avenue beach in Wildwood on Saturday. "It's nice to just get away from life — dancing, laughing, and having a good time with family," Carmen Ortiz said. "We also met a lot of people, like the nice couple over there, and we exchanged numbers so we can keep in touch for the next time we come here."