Related to this story
Most Popular
A fire at a substation caused parts of the Wildwoods to lose power Friday afternoon, according to police.
The Christmas Tree Shops, which is undergoing Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, intends to close all of its stores, including its location in …
Authorities have arrested a suspect in a murder that took place early Saturday in Atlantic City, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.
A man's body was recovered from the water in Wildwood's back bay after a "vessel incident" on Tuesday, State Police said.
Two women allege in separate lawsuits filed by the same lawyer that they were subject to sexual harassment by an Atlantic City employee known …
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE