Sep 1, 2023 12 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 Larry trulli, one of two part-time employees at the Upper township Senior and Wellness Center, cleans up after lunch Wednesday. BILL BARLOW PHOTOS, STAFF WRITER Rose Gillespie sits with friends at the Upper township Senior and Wellness Center at 1369 Stagecoach road. "yeah, it's been hot at times," she said Wednesdsay. Related to this story Most Popular Must Win: It's clearer than ever. Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels need to part ways. Mike Trout may not have commented this week when in Philadelphia, but the situation speaks for itself that the Los Angels star and the Angels … White House suggests Atlantic City International Airport as migrant landing site The Biden administration has suggested Atlantic City International Airport as a potential shelter for asylum seekers in New York City, accordi… Tree clearing points to start of Egg Harbor Township housing project Trees have been cleared adjacent to the FAA William J. Hughes Technical Center in Egg Harbor Township to make way for a 657-unit housing development. Former teacher reunites with students from her first class, 70 years later EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Sally Sooy Bridwell taught her first kindergarten class at Glenview Avenue Elementary School in Haddon Heights in 1953. … Michael Jordan, local fishers among winners of MidAtlantic fishing tournament in Cape May and Maryland The 32nd MidAtlantic fishing tournament wrapped up Friday. The best local coverage, unlimited Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer. LEARN MORE