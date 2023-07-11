"At the time, landfilling wasn't what we had now," Dovey said. "It was just dumping it in the ground or in the swamp behind the barrier island, into a gravel pit, into the groundwater. That was the state of the art. It needed to change."
MATTHEW STRABUK, STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Prior to becoming president of the ACUA, Rick Dovey, shown in a June 13, 1985, edition of The Press of Atlantic City, worked in both planning and waste management in Atlantic County.
PRESS ARCHIVES
Second-grader Lauren Rhodes explains her science project to ACUA President Rick Dovey, right, and ACUA Vice President Joseph Pantalone in 2015 at the George L. Hess Educational Complex in Hamilton Township.
"At the time, landfilling wasn't what we had now," Dovey said. "It was just dumping it in the ground or in the swamp behind the barrier island, into a gravel pit, into the groundwater. That was the state of the art. It needed to change."
Second-grader Lauren Rhodes explains her science project to ACUA President Rick Dovey, right, and ACUA Vice President Joseph Pantalone in 2015 at the George L. Hess Educational Complex in Hamilton Township.