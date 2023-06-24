Jun 24, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 3 Lee Johnson, 49, of Galloway Township, was working at Harrah's Resort Atlantic City before she took a job at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. MATTHEW STRABUK PHOTOS, STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Sampson Francesco Fata, of Mays Landing, worked at Tropicana Atlantic City before coming to Ocean Casino Resort. Related to this story Most Popular Northfield woman wins Miss New Jersey pageant ATLANTIC CITY — An Atlantic County woman won it all Saturday night. Brigantine takes steps to address party houses BRIGANTINE — Andrea Sullivan describes the weekend on 20th Street in the city island as “Miami Beach during spring break.” Plane makes emergency landing at Atlantic City International Airport EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — An airplane pilot was diverted to Atlantic City International Airport after reporting mechanical problems Tuesday, accor… Teen accused of sex assault in Egg Harbor Township video case EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A 13-year-old boy is accused of engaging in sexual contact with a younger child and capturing the encounter on video. Record crowd fills Wildwood beach for Barefoot Country Music Festival WILDWOOD — The name lent itself to digging your toes in the sand, but that didn’t keep the cowboy boots away. The best local coverage, unlimited Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer. LEARN MORE