Parker's Garage and Oyster Saloon head Chef Kyle Baddorf volunteers at the Giving Kitchen, a free community dinner for anyone experiencing food insecurity, held at the Union Market and Gallery in Tuckerton.
MATTHEW STRABUK PHOTOS, STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Parker's Garage employee Liz Davis volunteers at the Giving Kitchen.
Parker's Garage and Oyster Saloon head Chef Kyle Baddorf volunteers at the Giving Kitchen, a free community dinner for anyone experiencing food insecurity, held at the Union Market and Gallery in Tuckerton.