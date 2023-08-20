Sharon Cross Muhammad organized the motorcycle procession in memory of her late son.
MATTHEW STRABUK PHOTOS, STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Brittany Thornton, of Pleasantville, and her 3-year-old son, Myron Brown IV, attend a vigil Saturday for her fiancé and his father, Myron Brown III, at the spot where he was fatally hit while riding his motorcycle last August.
Myron Brown II, of Atlantic City, stands by a motorcycle owned by his late son. the elder Brown rode it in the procession for his son.
