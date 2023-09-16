Then President of Spain's soccer federation, Luis Rubiales, top right, stands with Spain's Women's World Cup soccer team after their World Cup victory at La Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, on Aug. 22. One day before Spain's new women's coach was set to announce her first squad, the players who won the Women's World Cup have yet to say if they are ready to come back to the team after rebelling against their disgraced former federation president.