The master suite is located on the second floor above the ground level (pictured, left, in an artistic rendering), and features a walk-in closet, private bathroom with his-and-her vanities, and access to a private deck with exceptional views. This floor also features two other large bedrooms that share a full bathroom. The top level of the new home (right) will include two more large bedrooms that share a full bathroom, and a tremendous amount of storage space.