James Morris, who lives in the Rio Grande section of Middle Township, said an ordinance approved Monday will make something as necessary as sleeping a crime for some people. The ordinance bans living in tents in the community.
BILL BARLOW PHOTOS, STAFF WRITER
Johnnie Walker, chairman of the Citizens Veterans advisory Committee of Cape May County, tells the Township Committee that too many veterans have no other option but to stay in a tent.
