Related to this story
Most Popular
A Linwood man involved in a health care fraud scheme the federal government says swindled state benefits plans out of about $50 million was se…
A 52-foot vessel carrying seven people partially sank at the Avalon Yacht Club on Tuesday after striking the Townsends Inlet Bridge overnight,…
WILDWOOD — An 18-year-old was charged with murder Monday after he allegedly stabbed someone to death during a fight, the Cape May County Prose…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A township man died late Saturday night when the motorcycle he was riding crashed into a horse trailer, police said.
AVALON — As a lifelong boating fanatic, Jake Kowalski hoped he would never have to make the mayday call he did about midnight Tuesday.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE