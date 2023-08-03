Melanie Waldman, 32, of Somers Point, said her life has become more stressful as she spends more time at her various part-time jobs to make up for a loss of income from not acting as a SAG-AFTRA member.
MATTHEW STRABUK, STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Karen Kuhrt appears in the background of a scene in Amazon Prime's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."
