Related to this story
Most Popular
A former Margate firefighter who unsuccessfully fought charges of participating in a South Jersey health care fraud scheme will spend eight ye…
The site of the former Pic-A-Lilli Pub at 229 S. Tennessee Ave. will reopen as King's Pub in mid- to late August, said the new owners.
A Chinese conglomerate in Hong Kong is a surprise contender with ShopRite to build and operate a supermarket in Atlantic City.
Hammonton's Our Lady of Mount Carmel Festival, the longest running Italian festival in the country since 1875, has become more inclusive over …
American Airlines customers traveling from Atlantic City International Airport to Philadelphia International Airport using the Landline bus se…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE