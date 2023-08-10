Aug 10, 2023 6 hrs ago 0 1 of 3 Family members of those killed in the fire were part of Tuesday's vigil. Candles, signs and mementos line the property where a home exploded last week in Buena. Community members gather Tuesday for a candlelight vigil outside the site of a fatal house explosion in Buena. ERIC CONKLIN PHOTOS, STAFF WRITER Related to this story Most Popular From the archives: Stone Harbor teen Taylor Swift on her way to country music stardom In 2004, before Taylor Swift was a household name, we went to her summer home in Stone Harbor to interview her. Here's what she said about her… Has Atlantic City become a family resort? The millions of dollars of investment in family attractions in Atlantic City shows developers are looking to diversify the resort's offerings,… Somers Point couple indicted for allegedly manufacturing narcotics, using teen to distribute A Somers Point couple were indicted Wednesday for running a drug manufacturing operation from their home and using their teenage son to distri… NJ in range to view rocket launch from NASA station Tuesday night New Jersey will be able to see a rocket streak across the sky Tuesday evening as a commercial resupply mission to the International Space Stat… TidalWave Music Festival brings newest country music stars to Atlantic City Country music veterans Brooks & Dunn and Jo Dee Messina will take the stage of the TidalWave Music Festival this weekend in Atlantic City,… The best local coverage, unlimited Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer. LEARN MORE