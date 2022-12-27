Around Town

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Atlantic City delays choice of developer for Bader Field

Atlantic City had been set to choose a development proposal Wednesday centered on high-end sports cars for an historic former airport property. But it has dropped those plans after New Jersey officials asked them not to take the vote. City officials say they remain committed to the project involving a race course for top-end cars, and housing for their owners. But the delay opens the door or at least buys more time for a competing proposal by a Philadelphia developer looking to create a water-intensive development inspired by the canals of Amsterdam.

