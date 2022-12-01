Around Town
Related to this story
Most Popular
Expect winter to come early. The highest likelihood of arctic blasts and big time snow will be in the first weeks of the season, according to long range forecasting experts. However, expect winter all in all to be mild with plenty of snowless days.
ATLANTIC CITY — Two city men and another from Bridgeton are wanted following an altercation that occurred early Thursday morning at Harrah’s R…
South Jersey’s “Jeopardy!” champion has etched his name into the show’s history.
OCEAN CITY — Icona Resorts has a $6.5 million agreement to buy a former bank building in downtown Ocean City, and a plan to remake it as the c…
ABSECON — Police arrested a driving instructor from Egg Harbor Township on Thursday after he was accused of inappropriately touching a 16-year…
A retired Atlantic City police officer fatally shot his ex-girlfriend before turning the gun on himself, the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Of…
Atlantic City High School receiver Sahnye Degraffenreidt's one handed catch in the Viking's Thanksgiving day game vs. Holy Spirit was honored …
ATLANTIC CITY — The city cannot wait more than a year for the “road diet” project to finish to end the long and bumpy ride down Atlantic Avenu…
A car crashed into a 7-11 in Egg Harbor Township on Sunday, according to police.
Ron Dorsey is ready for his new journey.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE