Around the region: Atlantic County climate change group seeks public input

An Atlantic County-focused climate change group will hold an open house to discuss the state’s proposed climate change and sea level rise responses on Tuesday.

The meeting, hosted by the Atlantic County Coastal Region Resilient New Jersey will be virtual and offered twice — at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The meeting will focus on the state Department of Environmental Protection’s landmark report on a proposed strategy and response to climate change. The report, released in April, recommends more than 100 responses in six policy areas be implemented by the public and private sectors.

The report’s recommendations include what critics consider extreme and cost-prohibitive steps, including elevated building requirements that have raised concerns locally. Atlantic County, Brigantine, Atlantic City, Ventnor, Margate, Longport, Northfield, Pleasantville, and the American Red Cross comprise the Atlantic County coast region.

To learn more about the project or register for the open house, go to: resilient.nj.gov/accr.

Cape May County seeks $24M for projects

Cape May County’s Board of Commissioners introduced on Tuesday a bond ordinance to appropriate $24 million for capital improvements.