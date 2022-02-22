 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Arnaldo Rodriguez

  • 0

Arnaldo Rodriguez

St. Joseph

The 5-11 guard is one of South Jersey’s best clutch shooters. He averages 14.5 points and has sank 31 3-pointers.

St Joe vs Mainland boys basketball game

Arnaldo Rodriguez drives to the basket for St. Joseph Academy against Mainland Regional’s Cohen Cook during Tuesday’s game. Rodriguez led the Wildcats with 23 points. A photo gallery from the game is attached to this story at PressofAC.com.
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News