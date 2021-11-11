Army veteran Patrick Carney continues to look out for fellow vets

Carney remains active in the K9 Warriors program and says the only requirements to enter the program is to be a combat veteran who is ready to put in the work to train the dog because the owner goes through the training with the dog.

But the crux of his work at the VA is connecting veterans with services, especially those related to disability claims. Navigating through the jungle of paperwork can discourage a vet from seeking help, so the team at the clinic serves as guides to keep things on track.

Not everyone’s military experience is the same, said Carney, now 37, who experienced plenty of time overseas out on patrols engaging line of fire during his eight years of service. But stress can take a toll even for soldiers who didn’t serve on the so-called front lines. And that’s when having someone’s “six” can really be a lifeline, he explained.

The problem of veterans taking their own lives is critical, with the staggering statistics of 20 veterans a day committing suicide. Service-related injuries are not always physical, Carney said, and stress can take a toll the same if you were deployed or stayed stateside.