Army veteran Patrick Carney continues to look out for fellow vets

“I got your six.”
To enlisted rank and file, it means “I’ve got your back,” a term first coined in the military in World War I that has evolved to embody the loyalty and cooperation found in military culture.
For Army veteran Patrick Carney, of Linwood, it is a way of life, both personally and professionally.
A member of the Southern New Jersey Outreach Team working for the Veterans Administration at the community-based outreach center on New Road in Northfield, it is part of his job to provide support and connect veterans to the services they need and are entitled to.
But it wasn’t too many years ago when he was the one who needed a safety net.
Seriously wounded while deployed in Iraq, the soldier suffered a traumatic brain injury that left him suffering with bouts of PTSD after his discharge. It took a few years, but with the support of his family he realized he needed some extra help and in 2019 he was matched with a service dog through the K9 Warriors program.
Alpha, his 3-year-old Belgian Malinois, is Carney’s constant companion and a part of his family that includes his wife and two sons.
“Alpha has done wonders for me. I didn’t realize how much I, and my family, needed him until he was here,” Carney said.
Carney remains active in the K9 Warriors program and says the only requirements to enter the program is to be a combat veteran who is ready to put in the work to train the dog because the owner goes through the training with the dog.
But the crux of his work at the VA is connecting veterans with services, especially those related to disability claims. Navigating through the jungle of paperwork can discourage a vet from seeking help, so the team at the clinic serves as guides to keep things on track.
Not everyone’s military experience is the same, said Carney, now 37, who experienced plenty of time overseas out on patrols engaging line of fire during his eight years of service. But stress can take a toll even for soldiers who didn’t serve on the so-called front lines. And that’s when having someone’s “six” can really be a lifeline, he explained.
The problem of veterans taking their own lives is critical, with the staggering statistics of 20 veterans a day committing suicide. Service-related injuries are not always physical, Carney said, and stress can take a toll the same if you were deployed or stayed stateside.
“I let them know I can relate and I understand they are struggling with life and working through grief and despair. I remind them that we have people to help them move forward that are not here to judge them, just to get them to a healthy place,” Carney said.
The tattoo on his arm validates his commitment: “IGY6”.
Veterans know what it means.
Contact: 609-272-7295