Arkansas governor signs near-total abortion ban into law

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday signed into law legislation banning nearly all abortions in the state, a sweeping measure that supporters hope will force the U.S. Supreme Court to revisit its landmark Roe v. Wade decision but opponents vow to block before it takes effect later this year. The Republican governor had expressed reservations about the bill, which only allows the procedure to save the life of the mother and does not provide exceptions for those impregnated in an act of rape or incest. Arkansas is one of at least 14 states where legislators have proposed outright abortion bans this year.
The bans were pushed by Republicans who want to force the U.S. Supreme Court to revisit its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion nationwide. Conservatives believe the court is more open to striking down the decision following former President Donald Trump’s three appointments to the court. The American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas called the ban “cruel and unconstitutional.” “Governor Hutchinson: we’ll see you in court,” ACLU of Arkansas Executive Director Holly Dickson said.
Judge hears arguments of charges against ex-governor in Flint water case: Lawyers clashed Tuesday over whether a Flint water indictment against former Gov. Rick Snyder was filed in the wrong county and should be dismissed. A judge promised to make a decision within seven days.
Snyder is charged with two misdemeanor counts of willful neglect of duty. He’s accused of not properly responding to the controversy about Flint’s water, which was drawn from the Flint River in 2014-15 but not treated to reduce corrosion, despite widespread complaints. Lead leached from old pipes. High levels of bacteria have also been linked to a fatal spike in Legionnaires’ disease.
Defense attorney Brian Lennon said Snyder’s office was in Ingham County so an indictment in Genesee County doesn’t fit. He said dismissal of the case wouldn’t be a total victory for Snyder, noting the attorney general’s office can file in Ingham County if it chooses. In response, Assistant Attorney General Bryant Osikowicz said physical presence is not the sole standard for proper venue. “To claim that wherever he travels his duties remain behind in Lansing like some house plant is illogical,” Osikowicz said of Snyder.
Jury selection begins in trial of ex-cop in Floyd’s death: Jury selection in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death began Tuesday with the first potential juror excused after she revealed during questioning that she thought the way the officer acted was “not fair.” The woman, a mother of three from Mexico, said she saw bystander video showing Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck, but she didn’t understand why the officer didn’t get up when Floyd said he couldn’t breathe. “That’s not fair because we are humans, you know?” she said.
Defense attorney Eric Nelson noted that the woman said on her questionnaire that she wanted to be on the jury “to give my opinion of the unjust death of George Floyd.” Potential jurors must show they can set aside their opinions on the case and view the evidence fairly. The woman said she would be willing to change her mind if she saw evidence from a different perspective, but Nelson used one of his 15 peremptory challenges to dismiss her without providing a reason.
Judge Peter Cahill set aside three weeks for a process that could go even longer; opening statements are scheduled no sooner than March 29. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death, and jury selection is proceeding despite uncertainty over whether a third-degree murder charge will be added.
First dogs sent back to Delaware after one causes ‘minor injury’: President Joe Biden has Major trouble.
Family dogs Major and Champ have been banished from the White House for a doggie time out in Delaware after Major caused a “minor injury” to someone he didn’t know.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki explained the canine caper Tuesday by saying the dogs “are still getting acclimated and accustomed to their new surroundings and people.” She said plans were in place to send the dogs to Delaware for care while Biden’s wife, Jill, traveled this week.
The first lady flew out on Monday afternoon to spend Tuesday and Wednesday touring U.S. military installations in Washington state and California.
Jill Biden has been trying to get the German shepherds settled into new routines at the White House, which can be a hard place even for a human to get used to. The president said a few weeks ago that he’s still getting used to the trappings of his office.
Norton Juster, ‘The Phantom Tollbooth’ author, dead at 91: Norton Juster, the celebrated children’s author who fashioned a world of adventure and punning punditry in the million-selling classic “The Phantom Tollbooth” and remained true to his wide-eyed self in such favorites as “The Dot and the Line” and “Stark Naked,” has died at 91. Juster’s death was confirmed Tuesday by a spokesperson for Random House Children’s Books, who did not immediately provide details. Juster’s friend and fellow author Mo Willems tweeted Tuesday that Juster “ran out of stories” and died “peacefully” the night before. “Norton’s greatest work was himself: a tapestry of delightful tales,” Willems wrote.
“The Phantom Tollbooth,” was published in 1961. As Juster wrote in the introduction to a 1999 reissue of “The Phantom Tollbooth,” he first thought of the book when he was in his late 20s. He found himself wondering, the way a child might, about how people relate to the world around them. A boy’s “startling” question — overheard by Juster in a restaurant — changed his narrative and changed his life: “What’s the biggest number there is?”
“I started to compose what I thought would be about a child’s confrontation with numbers and words and meanings and other strange concepts that are imposed on children,” he wrote. “I loved the opportunity to turns things upside down and inside out and indulge in all the bad jokes and puns and wordplay that my father had introduced me to when I was growing up.”
Report finds ‘no racist intent’ behind song ‘Eyes of Texas’: The University of Texas’ long-awaited report on “The Eyes of Texas” has found that the school song has “no racist intent,” but the school president said athletes and band members will not be required to sing or participate when the song is played at games and campus events. The 58-page report, released Tuesday, was commissioned last year by school President Jay Hartzell after a group of Texas athletes, most notably football players, demanded the school drop the song as part of racial injustice protests.
Football players sparked outrage among alumni when they chose to leave the field instead of taking part in the traditional sing-along with fans after several games. A 24-person panel charged with studying the song’s origins, lyrics and history determined it was rooted in a message of accountability and striving toward excellence. The report also noted the song was first performed at a minstrel show, most likely with performers in blackface.
Smithsonian obtains vial from 1st U.S. COVID-19 vaccine dose: The Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History has acquired the vial that contained the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine administered in the United States as part of its plans to document the global pandemic and “this extraordinary period we were going through.” The acquisition, along with other materials related to that first vaccine dose, was announced by the museum Tuesday to mark the upcoming one-year anniversary of the pandemic. The newly obtained materials include vials, special shipping equipment and the medical scrubs and ID badge of the New York City nurse who was America’s first coronavirus vaccine recipient.
“We wanted objects that would tell the full story,” said Anthea M. Hartig, the museum’s director. “Everything from the scrubs to the freezer unit that shipped the vaccines.” Although there are a host of coronavirus-related anniversaries taking place, the museum is choosing to mark Thursday, March 11, the day last year that the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic. That’s also the week that much of American life shut down as the virus made inroads into offices, homes and sporting events. The first dose of vaccine in the U.S. was given on Dec. 14, 2020, by Northwell Health, a New York-based health provider, to Sandra Lindsay, an intensive care nurse.