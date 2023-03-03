The top high school girls and boys swimmers in New Jersey will compete this weekend at the State Individual Swimming Championships at Gloucester County Institute of Technology in Deptford Township.

The Saturday and Sunday event, commonly called the Meet of Champions, is the final high school swimming competition of the season.

The qualifying heats for girls will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, and boys qualifying will start at 2:30 p.m. The girls championship and consolation finals are set to begin at 10 a.m. Sunday, with the boys finals again at 2:30 p.m. GCIT has an eight-lane, 25-yard pool. There is no team scoring at the MOC.

The eight fastest swimmers in Saturday’s heats in each of the 11 races will make Sunday’s finals. The ninth-to-16th-place finishers Saturday return to swim in Sunday’s consolation finals.

Swimmers qualify for the MOC during the season by swimming times that are as fast or faster than the set standards.

St. Augustine Prep is top-seeded in the boys 400-yard freestyle relay with a best time of 3 minutes, 7.77 seconds. The Prep is seeded second in the 200 freestyle relay (1:27.29).

Our Lady of Mercy Academy’s Scarlett McGlinchey is seeded second in the girls 200 individual medley (2:03.63), and she’s fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:03.46). OLMA’s Isabela Valle is the fourth seed in the 500 freestyle (4:56.79), and Mainland Regional’s Alivia Wainwright is seeded fifth in the 100 backstroke (56.98).

Mainland Regional’s Zach Vasser is seeded third in the boys 500 free (4:33.93).

Prep’s Dante Buonadonna is the fourth seed in the 200 IM (1:53.09), and he’s fifth in the 100 breaststroke (57.72). Other boys seeded fourth are Egg Harbor Township’s Charles Schreiner in the 200 free (1:41.08), St. Augustine’s Mike McCarthy in the 500 free (4:34.95) and EHT in the 400 free relay (3:11.64).

Seeded fifth are Prep’s Cole Jennings in the 200 IM (1:53.13), teammate Anthony Mortellite in the 500 free (4:35.02), EHT’s Leo Smilevski in the 100 free (46.46), and Ocean City in the 200 free relay (1:28.11).