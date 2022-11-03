Area events honor veterans

A Veterans Day service recognizing more than 50 veterans who are residents of Osprey Point will be held 10 a.m. Friday in Staff Sergeant William Godfrey Memorial Park at Osprey Point, 1731 Route 9 in Seaville. If there is inclement weather, the service will be held in the Osprey Point Clubhouse.

For more information, call 609-390-8006.

Sea Isle City’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony will be held 11 a.m. Friday at Veterans Park, located JFK Boulevard and Landis Avenue. For additional information, call 609-263-8687 or visit VISITSICNJ.com.

A Veterans Day ceremony will be held 12:30 p.m. Friday on the front lawn along Bay Avenue at Shore Medical Center in Somers Point. More than 1,000 American flags have been planted in the lawn, while a banner honors veterans in the community.

The City of Cape May, The American Legion Post 193, The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 386 and the U.S. Coast Guard TRACEN Cape May will hold a ceremony to honor and remember the men and women who have served 11 a.m. Friday at Soldiers and Sailors Park. The park is located on Columbia Avenue and Gurney. For additional information, call 609-884-9565 or visit capemaycity.com.

Living veterans will be honored during services 10 a.m. Friday at the North Wildwood Veterans Monument, located at New York and Spruce avenues. For more information, call 609-729-5832.