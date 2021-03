Area blood drives

Thursday, March 25

9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Vineland High School, 2880 E. Chestnut Ave., Vineland. All donors who roll up their sleeves will receive a Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last. To schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.

Sunday, March 28

8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Atlanticare Life Center, 2500 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township. To schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.

Monday, March 29

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Elks Lodge 2563, 1815 Somers Point Road, Egg Harbor Township. To schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.

Tuesday, March 30

2 to 7 p.m.; Cumberland County Community Church, 1800 E. Broad St., Millville. To schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.

1 to 6 p.m.; Moose Lodge 1575, 120 Route 72, Manahawkin. To schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.

Wednesday, March 31