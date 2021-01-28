Archie Lawler leads Lower past Ocean City

Gannon Brady scored his 1,000th career point, but the Lower Cape May Regional High School boys basketball team came away with an upset win.

Archie Lawler scored 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds as the Caper Tigers beat Ocean City 62-60. Ocean City (1-1) is ranked No. 5 in The Press Elite 11. Lower evened its record at 1-1.

Jordan Pierce added 16 and five assists for Lower.

Brady, an Ocean City senior, finished with 32 and scored his 1,000th career point on a driving layup in the second quarter. He now has 1,021 career points.

Lower Cape 16 14 11 21 – 62

Ocean City 9 18 10 23 – 60

LCM – Bey 9, Pierce 16, Lawler 23, Bonner 8, Jamison 2, Cronin 3

OC – Brady 32, Finnegan 10, Repetti 2, Drain 2, Rauner 10, Schlatter 4

