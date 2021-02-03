Archie Lawler leads Lower boys to win

Archie Lawler scored 16 points to lead the Lower Cape May Regional High School boys basketball team to a 51-26 win over Mainland Regional.
Freshman guard Macky Bonner scored 11 for the Caper Tigers (3-2), and Jason Bey chipped in with 10.
Mainland Regional 10 4 5 7- 26
Lower Cape May 21 13 10 7 – 51
ML – Travagline 7, Aguilera 2, Cook 4, Cohen 5, Rodgers 1, Spence 4
LCM – Bey 10, Nunez 2, Lawler 16, Cronin 8, Bonner 11, Pierce 4
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
