Archie Lawler leads Lower boys to win
Archie Lawler leads Lower boys to win

Archie Lawler scored 16 points to lead the Lower Cape May Regional High School boys basketball team to a 51-26 win over Mainland Regional.

Freshman guard Macky Bonner scored 11 for the Caper Tigers (3-2), and Jason Bey chipped in with 10.

Mainland Regional 10 4 5 7- 26

Lower Cape May 21 13 10 7 – 51

ML – Travagline 7, Aguilera 2, Cook 4, Cohen 5, Rodgers 1, Spence 4

LCM – Bey 10, Nunez 2, Lawler 16, Cronin 8, Bonner 11, Pierce 4

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
