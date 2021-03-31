 Skip to main content
April blood drives
To schedule an appointment at any of these American Red Cross blood drives, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

April 1 — 12:30-6:30 p.m., Pleasantville Donation Center, 850 N. Franklin Ave., Pleasantville

April 2 — 2-7 p.m., Absecon Presbyterian Church, 208 New Jersey Ave., Absecon

11 a.m.-4 p.m., Praise Tabernacle, 2235 Ocean Heights Ave., Egg Harbor Township

7 a.m.-5 p.m., Cape Regional Endoscopy Center, 410 N. Main St., Cape May Court House

April 3 — 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Harvey D. Johnson American Legion Post 295, 232 W. Mill Road, Northfield

7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Pleasantville Donation Center, 850 N. Franklin Ave., Pleasantville

April 7 — 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Church By The Bay, 244 E. White Horse Pike, Galloway Township

Vineland

April 12: 2-7 p.m., Moose Hall, 187 W. Wheat Road

