April blood drives

To schedule an appointment at any of these American Red Cross blood drives, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
April 1 — 12:30-6:30 p.m., Pleasantville Donation Center, 850 N. Franklin Ave., Pleasantville
April 2 — 2-7 p.m., Absecon Presbyterian Church, 208 New Jersey Ave., Absecon
11 a.m.-4 p.m., Praise Tabernacle, 2235 Ocean Heights Ave., Egg Harbor Township
7 a.m.-5 p.m., Cape Regional Endoscopy Center, 410 N. Main St., Cape May Court House
April 3 — 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Harvey D. Johnson American Legion Post 295, 232 W. Mill Road, Northfield
7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Pleasantville Donation Center, 850 N. Franklin Ave., Pleasantville
April 7 — 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Church By The Bay, 244 E. White Horse Pike, Galloway Township
Vineland
April 12: 2-7 p.m., Moose Hall, 187 W. Wheat Road