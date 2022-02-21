 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
April 16 - Full Pink Moon

2:55 p.m. EDT 

The grass pink or wild ground phlox is one of the earliest widespread flowers of the spring.

In 2022 this is also the Paschal Full Moon; the first full moon after the spring equinox on March 20. The first Sunday following the Paschal Moon is Easter Sunday, which indeed will be observed the very next day on Sunday, April 17. 

